Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Plot Against America’

The Plot Against America will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Tuesday July 14th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

The Plot Against America imagines an alternate American history, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

The six episode limited series, which is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name and was penned for television by David Simon and Ed Burns, stars Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis and John Turturro. The executive producers are David Simon, Ed Burns, Nina K. Noble, Joe Roth, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

