Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels’

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday July 1st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. The drama series, which was created by John Logan and is described as a spiritual descendant of Penny Dreadful, is produced by Desert Wolf Productions and Neal Street Productions and stars Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves. The executive producers are John Logan, Michael Aguilar, Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.