Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Little Birds’

Little Birds will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Tuesday August 4th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Little Birds is set in Tangier in 1955, in the famous ‘international zone’ – one of the last outposts of colonial decadence, and a culture shock in more ways than one for troubled American debutante Lucy Savage. Lucy desires an unconventional life free from the society cage she’s been kept in and, along with Tangier itself, finds herself on the cusp of achieving a painful yet necessary independence.

The drama series, which was inspired by Anais Nin’s book and created for television by Sophia Al-Maria, is produced by Warp Productions and stars Juno Temple (Dirty John), Yumna Marwan (One of These Days), Raphael Acloque (24: Legacy), Hugh Skinner (W1A), Rossy De Palma (Broken Embraces), Nina Sosanya (Marcella), Jean-Marc Barr (The Cellar), David Costabile (Billions), Amy Landecker (Doctor Strange) and Matt Lauria (Traitors).

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.