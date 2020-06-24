Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Get Shorty’ Season 3

The third season of Get Shorty will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Thursday July 9th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the Elmore Leonard novel, Get Shorty follows Miles Daly, a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood with the help of a washed-up producer, Rick Moreweather, as a means to leave his criminal past behind. The drama series is produced by MGM Television and stars Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano, Sean Bridgers, Lidia Porto, Megan Stevenson, Lucy Walters and Carolyn Dodd.

