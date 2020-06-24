Sky Atlantic Renews ‘Gangs Of London’ For Second Season

Sky Atlantic has handed out a second season renewal to Gangs Of London. The renewal comes several months after the series premiered to a 7 day cumulative audience of 2.23 million viewers, making it Sky Atlantic’s biggest launch in five years. AMC has boarded the series and will air season one state-side. They will also co-produce season two.

Gangs Of London is set in one of the world’s most dynamic, multicultural cities – one being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated. Filming on season two is set to get underway in 2021.

The drama series, which was created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, is being produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister Pictures and stars Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Mark Lewis Jones, Narges Rashidi, Jing Lusi, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Orli Shuka, Colm Meaney, Paapa Essiedu, David Bradley, Richard Harrington, Jude Akuwidike and Emmett J Scanlan. Hugh Warren is the series producer, while the directors are Gareth Evans, Corin Hardy and Xavier Gens. The executive producers are Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa alongside Sister Pictures’ Jane Featherstone and Sky’s Gabriel Silver.

“Not only is Gangs of London Sky’s most binged premiere box-set this year, it’s the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. It’s dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series”, said Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome AMC to our gang for Series two alongside the teams at Pulse Films, Sister and Sky Studios. Will the Wallace family rise again, will the Dumanis remain loyal to their new allies and who is Elliot really working for? All these questions and more will be waiting for Sky viewers when Gangs of London returns to screens in 2022.”

While Thomas Benski, CEO and Founder of Pulse Films, added: “The overwhelming reaction and record-breaking success in the UK of the first season of Gangs of London has been phenomenal, and we are thrilled to continue this epic journey with such riveting characters for season two with our amazing cast, crew and partners. We look forward to teaming up again with our friends at Sky and to welcoming AMC on board as our US broadcast partner. AMC is the perfect home for our show, and we cannot wait for audiences stateside to experience series one this Autumn.”