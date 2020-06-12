Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Good Girls’ Season 3

The third season of Good Girls will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Sunday July 26th, it has been announced.

Good Girls tells the story of three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. The comedy drama, which was created by Jenna Bans, is produced by Universal Television and stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Izzy Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

Season three will kick off not long after the events that ended season two. When we last saw Beth, she had just shot Rio as he was beating up Agent Turner. Now that he’s out of the picture, she’s ready to run the game and stay in control. The women each take on seemingly innocent jobs – Beth in a stationary store, Ruby in a nail salon and Annie as a valet – each with a special purpose to aid them in their new criminal enterprise. What happens as they expand their operation will have a ripple effect with their families. Meanwhile, Stan’s taken a job in security at a strip club to help keep a roof over his family and provide for them. Dean is working sales at a spa company where he’ll thrive but also encounter his own level of harassment and preferential treatment. The executive producers are Jenna Bans, Michael Weaver, Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs.

