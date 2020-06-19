Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Cursed’

Cursed will premiere on Netflix UK on Friday July 17th, it has been announced.

Described as a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, Cursed is told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword.

Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible. The ten episode drama series, which is based on the book by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, stars Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman, Sebastian Armesto, Matt Stokoe, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Emily Coates, Billy Jenkins, Bella Dayne and Peter Mullan.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

