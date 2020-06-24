NENT Studios UK Teams With Trevor Eve’s Projector Pictures For T.M. Logan Adaptation ‘The Holiday’

NENT Studios UK has teamed up with Trevor Eve’s Projector Pictures to develop an adaptation of T.M. Logan’s bestselling novel The Holiday. Projector optioned rights to the novel, with NENT Studios UK then boarding the project out of their first-look deal with the indie. The adaptation is being eyed as a four-part limited series.

While there is no UK broadcast presently attached, it is expected to land with one shortly. Michael Crompton, who previously worked with Projector on the short-lived ITV drama Kidnap And Ransom, is attached to pen the project. Projector Pictures’ deal for the rights to The Holiday was brokered by Sheila David of The Darley Anderson Agency.

“NENT Studios UK is proving to be an invaluable partner to our business, with its financial support and extensive market knowledge bringing a new dimension to our creative development process”, said Rachel Gesua, Executive Producer at Projector Pictures. “We are excited to see such quick progress on ‘The Holiday’, as well as significant input on the other projects on our slate, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

The Holiday tells the story of a group of families enjoying a week together in the sun. Four women who have been best friends for as long as they can remember making the most of a luxurious villa in the south of France. But on the day they arrive, Kate uncovers a secret: her husband is having an affair. The dream holiday quickly becomes a nightmare when she suspects the other woman is one of her best friends, working against Kate to destroy her family. But which one is it? As Kate closes in on the truth in the stifling Mediterranean heat, she realises too late that the stakes are far higher than she ever imagined…Because someone in the villa may be prepared to kill to keep their secret hidden.

“We are delighted to be working with the talented and passionate team at Projector Pictures to get this first project together off the ground. With The Holiday, T.M. Logan has created an unforgettable book that is difficult to put down”, added Dave Clarke, NENT Studios UK’s EVP of Content. “Our development process ensures nothing is lost and we will be excited to see the book’s intriguing characters and gripping story, played out against a sun-drenched and glamorous backdrop, move seamlessly to the screen at the hands of Michael Crompton. The early interest in the UK is very positive and we anticipate that this will be replicated when we talk to potential international partners.”