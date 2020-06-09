Jetpack Distribution Lines Up International Sales For CBBC’s ‘Katy’

Close to a year after they secured the international distribution rights, Jetpack Distribution has closed a number of international sales for Katy. Jetpack has sold the CBBC live-action series to Denmark’s DR, Finland’s YLE, Sweden’s SVT, The Netherlands’ NPO, Australia’s ABC and New Zealand’s TVNZ.

Katy centres on Katy Carr (Chloe Lea), a tomboy with an overactive imagination who loves building dens and climbing trees. One day Katy’s life changes dramatically when she falls from a makeshift swing and suffers life changing spinal injuries. The series, which is being sold as three 30-minute episodes or one 90-minute film, is based on the book by Tracie Beaker author Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

Elsewhere, Jetpack has also sold The Cul De Sac and The House On Seahorse Bay to Brazil’s Globoplay; The Moe Show to Singapore-based distributor Salt Media Entertainment; the third season of The Moe Show to TVNZ in New Zealand; The Cul De Sac to Israeli broadcaster HOT; and The Baby Club to Etisalat in the Middle East.

“At Jetpack we have been extremely focused on building a diverse portfolio of live action shows and films, spanning age groups and interests”, said Jetpack Distribution CEO Dominic Gardiner. “We know we are facing challenging times as an industry, but I am heartened to see that quality, engaging content is as valued (and needed!) as ever. These deals are testament to that.”