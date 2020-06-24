ITV2 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 2

The second season of Roswell, New Mexico will receive its UK premiere on ITV2 on Thursday July 9th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Roswell, New Mexico is set in the infamous town that, more than maybe anywhere else on Earth, is ground zero for those who seek proof that aliens exist. Roswell native Liz Ortecho left it all behind 10 years ago, after the death of her beloved older sister, Rosa. But with her father ailing, she reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with him. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush who is now a Roswell police officer.

Their chemistry is instantly electric. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly siblings, Isobel and Michael. Meanwhile, a long-standing government conspiracy spearheaded by Master Sgt. Jesse Manes, along with the politics of fear and hatred that run rampant in Roswell, threatens to expose Max and his family, and could endanger his deepening romance with Liz… as well as their lives. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions and stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John and Karan Oberoi.

In the show’s second season, Liz (Jeanine Mason) mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel (Lily Cowles) explores potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael (Michael Vlamis) spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) at risk. Finally, our heroes must make a deal with Jesse Manes (Trevor St. John) for information after a friend seems to vanish into thin air… and the apparent “alien abduction” brings new small-town secrets to light. The CW recently renewed Roswell, New Mexico for a third season.

