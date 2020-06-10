ITV2 Acquires UK Rights To ‘Roswell, New Mexico’, Sets June Premiere

Roswell, New Mexico is crossing the pond. ITV2 has acquired the UK rights to The CW’s Roswell reboot after striking a deal with international distributor Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. The show’s first season will premiere on ITV2 on Monday June 22nd at 8pm.

The series has the distinction of being ITV2’s sole first run U.S. drama acquisition since they dropped Scorpion back in 2017. It joins a limited slate of U.S. acquisitions on the channel that also includes Fox’s Family Guy and NBC’s Superstore.

Roswell, New Mexico is set in the infamous town that, more than maybe anywhere else on Earth, is ground zero for those who seek proof that aliens exist. Roswell native Liz Ortecho left it all behind 10 years ago, after the death of her beloved older sister, Rosa. But with her father ailing, she reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with him. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush who is now a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly siblings, Isobel and Michael.

Meanwhile, a long-standing government conspiracy spearheaded by Master Sgt. Jesse Manes, along with the politics of fear and hatred that run rampant in Roswell, threatens to expose Max and his family, and could endanger his deepening romance with Liz… as well as their lives. The drama series, which has been renewed through season three, is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions and stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John and Karan Oberoi.