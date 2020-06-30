FOX UK Inks Deal With ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group For UK Rights To ‘Bull’ Season 4, Sets August Premiere

Bull is returning to the UK. FOX UK has secured the UK rights to the show’s fourth season after striking a deal with international distributor ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The fourth season will premiere on the channel on Monday August 3rd at 9pm. This marks the first time that Bull hasn’t been paired with NCIS on FOX UK’s Friday night schedule.

Inspired by the early career of Dr Phil, Bull follows Dr. Bull, the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Annabelle Attanasio.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled Labor Days, as Bull prepares for fatherhood, his work at TAC suffers without his top attorney, Benny, who quit in reaction to Bull’s romantic reconnection to his ex-wife and Benny’s sister, Isabella (Yara Martinez). In addition, the team faces a difficult time in court as they mount a defense for a young bartender on trial for involuntary manslaughter. CBS has ordered a fifth season.

The deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group comes after TVWise reported back in January that FOX UK had not yet reached an agreement with the international distributor for future seasons of the Michael Weatherly fronted show – leaving its fate on this side of the pond in limbo. With the deal closed, it re-joins a slate of first run U.S. acquisitons at FOX UK that includes The Walking Dead, NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, Atlanta, The Orville, LA’s Finest and American Dad.