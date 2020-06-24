Expectation Options Njambi McGrath’s ‘Through The Leopard’s Gaze’

Expectation has optioned the rights to Njambi McGrath’s memoir Through The Leopard’s Gaze with plans to develop it as a scripted comedy. The indie acquired the rights from Emily Sweet of Emily Sweet Associates.

Through The Leopard’s Gaze traces Njambi McGrath’s journey from her erratic and disturbing upbringing in Kenya to her outwardly settled London life. It is also a searing examination of the brutality of colonialism and its devastating long-term effects on the psyche of a nation and its individuals.

This marks the latest scripted project to be announced under Creative Director Nerys Evans. It follows in th footsteps of such productions as In My Skin, Guilt and Alma’s Not Normal. The BBC recently picked up Alma’s Not Normal for a full series after airing the pilot back in April.

“I was deeply moved, on so many levels, reading Through The Leopard’s Gaze and am now delighted to be in development with Njambi and hopefully bringing her amazing and heartfelt book to a wider television audience”, said Charlie Leech, Producer at Expectation.

While Njambi McGrath added: “I am very excited, humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be working with Expectation. From our earliest conversations, their vision and enthusiasm for retelling my story was apparent, and I really look forward to bringing this project to life.”