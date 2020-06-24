E4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Good Place’ Season 3

The third season of The Good Place will premiere on E4 on Thursday July 9th at 10pm, it has been announced.

The Good Place follows Eleanor Shellstrop, an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife, and thanks to some kind of error, is sent to the Good Place instead of the Bad Place, which is definitely where she belongs. While hiding in plain sight from Michael, the wise architect of the Good Place (who doesn’t know he’s made a mistake), she’s determined to shed her old way of living and discover the awesome person within.

The comedy series is produced by Universal Television and stars Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden. In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Everything Is Bonzer!, Michael intervenes in the near-death accidents of Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason on Earth, in hopes that a second chance at life allows them to become better versions of themselves. Season three previously aired on this side of the pond on Netflix UK. The Good Place ended its run after season four.

