Disney+ Sets July Premiere Dates For ‘Frozen II’ & ‘Hamilton’

Frozen II and Hamilton are coming to Disney+. The streaming service has announced that both will be available to stream on this side of the pond from Friday July 3rd.

A sequel to the smash-hit Frozen, Frozen II follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle. The feature film is produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. Peter Del Vecho is the producer, while Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are the directors. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are the songwriters.

Hamilton offers a chance to see the Tony award winning musical for those of us who were unable to get tickets. It was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 and stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and Anthony Ramos.

Hamilton tells the the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” is inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers.

Check out the trailer for Hamilton below: