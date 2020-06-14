Ben Whishaw Set As Lead In BBC Two’s ‘This Is Going To Hurt’

Ben Whishaw (London Spy, James Bond) has been set as the lead in This Is Going To Hurt, BBC Two’s adaptation of Adam Kay’s bestselling diaries documenting his time as a junior doctor. He will play a fictionalised version of Kay.

This Is Going To Hurt follows Adam Kay, who we find wending his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy – junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life and death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.

The drama series, which was originally commissioned back in 2018, was penned by Adam Kay himself and is being produced by Sister and Terrible Productions. AMC has boarded the project as co-producer and will air the series in the United States. Holly Pullinger is the series producer, while Lucy Forbes is attached to direct the first four episodes. The executive producers are Adam Kay, Naomi de Pear and Jane Featherstone for Sister, James Farrell for Terrible Productions, Mona Qureshi for BBC Two, and Kristin Jones and Dan McDermott for AMC.

“I am proud to join this exciting adaptation of Adam Kay’s terrific book This is Going to Hurt based on his experiences working in the NHS. It’s an honest, hilarious, heart-breaking look at the great institution and the army of unsung heroes who work there under the most stressful conditions”, said Ben Whishaw. “The Covid-19 crisis has now shed even more light on their great work and underlines the necessity to support the NHS and its workers. I look forward to telling this story with director Lucy Forbes and the great team at Sister to bring Adam’s words to life and I am really grateful to be a part of it.”

While series creator, writer and executive producer Adam Kay added: “Ben is quite simply one of the finest actors our country has ever produced and a bona fide national treasure. There’s simply no one who could do a better job of playing (a much more handsome version of) me. Best still, I now have an answer to the standard dinner party question: “Who would play you in the story of your life?”