BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Mrs. America’

Mrs. America will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday July 8th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.” Through the eyes of the women of the era – both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus – the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

The limited series, which was penned by Dahvi Waller, is produced by FX Productions and stars Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Tracey Ullman, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey and Kayli Carter. The executive producers are Dahvi Waller, Stacey Sher, Coco Francini, Cate Blanchett and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.