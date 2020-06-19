BBC Two Releases Trailer For ‘There She Goes’ Season 2

BBC Two has released the trailer for the second season of There She Goes, which is set to premiere later this year.

Created by Shaun Pye, There She Goes follows the day to day life of a severely learning disabled girl Rosie, her dad Simon, mum Emily and brother Ben. The series is produced by Merman and stars David Tennant, Miley Locke, Edan Hayhurst and Jessica Hynes. BritBox are co-producing.

The show’s first season, which aired on BBC Four back in late 2018, chronicled the dual timeline of Rosie as a newborn and age nine. The second season will be set around 18 months on and will focus on Rosie at the ages of three and 11. There She Goes is based on the real life experiences of Shaun Pye, whose daughter was born with an extremely rare and, to date, undiagnosed chromosomal disorder.

Check out the trailer below: