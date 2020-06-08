BBC Two Releases Trailer For ‘Mrs. America’

BBC Two has released the trailer for Mrs. America, which is set to premiere later this year.

Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.” Through the eyes of the women of the era, the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

The limited series, which was penned by Dahvi Waller, is produced by FX Productions and stars Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Tracey Ullman, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey and Kayli Carter. The executive producers are Dahvi Waller, Stacey Sher, Coco Francini, Cate Blanchett and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

Check out the trailer below: