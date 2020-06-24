BBC One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Secrets She Keeps’

Australian drama The Secrets She Keeps will receive its UK premiere on BBC One on Monday July 6th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Secrets She Keeps follows Agatha and Meghan – two women from vastly different backgrounds both with explosive secrets that could destroy everything they hold dear. The drama series, which is inspired by a real-life hospital kidnap incident from the 1990s, is produced by Lingo Pictures and stars Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey, Marcella, The Spanish Princess), Jessica de Gouw (The Crown, Vienna Blood, The Hunting) and Michael Dorman (For All Mankind, Patriot, Wonderland).

