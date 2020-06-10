BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Make Me Famous’

Make Me Famous will premiere on BBC One on Thursday June 25th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Make Me Famous (formerly known as Killed By My Fame) explores the impact and consequences of fast fame on reality TV contestants and their close friends and family. When Billy succeeds in impressing the producers of a fictional constructed reality show, he believes his life is set to change forever.

A year after the show has aired, while some of Billy’s co-stars’ careers are thriving, Billy struggles to balance the afterglow of fame, social media, and tabloid kiss and tells, and the resulting assumptions people have made about his character – forcing deep vulnerabilities to the surface. Can Billy escape the reputation that now precedes him? The one-off drama, which was penned by Reggie Yates, is being produced by Expectation and stars Tom Brittney, Amanda Abbington, Aiysha Hart, Nina Sosanya, Emma Rigby, Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge and Tilly Keeper. Margaret Conway is the producer, while Peter King is directing. The executive producers are Colin Barr and Sue Horth.

