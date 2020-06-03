BBC One Renews ‘The Capture’ For Second Season

The Capture is coming back. BBC One has renewed their surveillance thriller for a second season. Holliday Grainger (Strike) is on-board to reprise her role as Rachel Carey in the show’s second season.

Series creator Ben Chanan is penning and will direct the second season. Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios are producing, with David Heyman, Rosie Alison, Tom Winchester, Tom Coan, Ben Irving and Ben Chanan serving as executive producers.

“I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture”, Holliday Grainger said in a statement. “Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.”

“The BBC is so proud of The Capture which gripped and enticed audiences last year, and following its launch, grew its audience each week from episode three onwards which is no mean feat”, said the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger. “We’re hugely grateful to Ben, the cast and the entire team at Heyday Television and NBCUniversal for all their work on the series. I cannot wait for audiences to see where Ben is about to take this story next, and we’re excited to have Holliday back as the determined Rachel Carey, ready to take on her next challenge.”

While David Heyman, Executive Producer for Heyday Television, added: “We could not be more delighted with the fantastic response to The Capture, from audiences and critics alike. Congratulations to our brilliant writer-director Ben Chanan who delivered this thrilling, provocative thriller, which resonated so widely – and to all our outstanding cast and crew. Series two promises to be an even more timely and enthralling conspiracy thriller, we can’t wait to share it.”