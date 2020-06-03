BBC One Acquires Australian Drama ‘The Heights’ For Daytime Schedule

BBC One has acquired the UK rights to Australian drama series The Heights after striking a deal with international distributor NBCUniversal Global Distribution. The BBC has acquired the series for BBC One’s daytime schedule. The deal covers both seasons of The Heights.

The Heights explores the relationships, work and hurdles faced by six families living in a tower block in a rapidly gentrifying inner-city district. The show transports viewers into the inner-city neighbourhood of Arcadia Heights following an urban community trying to protect its way of life against the backdrop of the gentrification of its neighbourhood.

It also features a medley of characters with different cultures and backgrounds from the tower community, who stick together when the chips are down. The drama series, which was created by Warren Clarke and Que Minh Luu, is produced by Matchbox Pictures and stars Marcus Graham, Shari Sebbens, Roz Hammond, Fiona Press, Dan Paris, Calen Tassone, Saskia Hampele, Phoenix Raei, Yazeed Daher, Bridie McKim, Mitchell Bourke, Koa Nuen, Cara McCarthy, Carina Hoang. Kelton Pell, Briallen Clarke and Bernie Davis.

“This slice of life from the melting pot that is urban Australia is loaded with humour and drama and quickly draws you into the very diverse lives of its characters”, said Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak. “Daytime viewers love drama with compelling story telling at its heart and The Heights does that brilliantly.”

While Alastair McKinnon, Managing Director of Matchbox Pictures, added: “Australian viewers have taken the diverse mix of families living in Arcadia Heights to their hearts and we are enormously proud of the show. With British viewers’ undoubted enthusiasm for Australian soap operas, we feel very excited about the potential for The Heights on BBC One.”