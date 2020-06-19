Amazon Prime Video UK Acquires ‘Stargirl’, Sets August Premiere

Amazon Prime Video has secured the UK rights to the DC Universe/The CW’s Stargirl after striking a deal with international distributor Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. The series will premiere on the streaming service on Friday August 21st.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to take up the legacy of a long lost superhero team—The Justice Society of America—and stop the villains of the past.

The drama series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker. The executive producers are Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Melissa Carter, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman.

Stargirl marks the second DC Universe original to find a UK home on Amazon Prime Video, following in the foot-steps of the short-lived Swamp Thing. At Amazon Prime Video UK, Stargirl joins a slate of first run U.S. acquisitions that includes: CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard; AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond; History’s Vikings; NBC’s New Amsterdam; and Starz’s American Gods, The Girlfriend Experience and Outlander.

Check out the trailer below: