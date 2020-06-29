Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Season 2

The second season of The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday September 4th, it has been announced.

The first three episodes will be available to stream on September 4th, with subsequent episodes being made available every Friday through to the season finale on October 9th.

The Boys explores what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The drama series, which is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film and stars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Simon Pegg, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell and Aya Cash.

In the show’s second season, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid, Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

