Acorn TV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Dead Still’

Dead Still will receive its UK premiere on Acorn TV on Monday June 29th, it has been announced.

Dead Still is set in 1880s Ireland in the Victorian era heyday of postmortem photography. As renowned memorial photographer Brock Blennerhasset expands his business with the help of his would-be actress niece Nancy Vickers and assistant Conall Molloy, someone with more sinister designs is getting in on the death photography game. A serial killer is cashing in on the sordid, developing taste for ‘snuff’ imagery – pictures of people in their death throes.

The murders escalate and Detective Frederick Regan of the Dublin Metropolitan Police suspects that Ireland may have its first serial murderer at large. As Blennerhasset becomes a possible suspect and his family is put in harm’s way, they must track down the serial killer before he strikes again. The series, which was penned by John Morton, is produced by Deadpan Pictures, Murdoch Mysteries indie Shaftesbury and ZDF Enterprises and stars Michael Smiley, Kerr Logan, Eileen O’Higgins, Aidan O’Hare, Jimmy Smallhorne, Mark Rendall, Peter Campion and Martin Donovan. The series was developed with the support of Screen Ireland and Creative Europe.

Check out the trailer below: