UKTV Co-Production ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Renewed For Fourteenth Season

UKTV’s longest running scripted co-production is coming back. Canadian public broadcaster CBC has renewed Murdoch Mysteries for a fourteenth season. The renewal comes just ahead of tonight’s UK broadcast of the show’s thirteenth season finale on Alibi.

Based on the novels by Maureen Jennings, Murdoch Mysteries is set at the turn of the 20th century and revolves around Detective William Murdoch of the Toronto constabulary, who uses ground-breaking forensic techniques to close his cases.

The drama series is produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC, ITV Studios Global Entertainment and UKTV and stars Yannick Bisson, Thomas Craig, Helene Joy, Jonny Harris, Lachlan Murdoch and Daniel Maslany. In tonight’s season finale, titled The Future Is Unwritten, after a colleague is murdered, Murdoch is convinced that Violet Hart is involved. The executive producers are Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Peter Mitchell.