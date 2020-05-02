Syfy UK Acquires The CW’s ‘Pandora’, Sets May Premiere

Syfy UK is adding to their slate of U.S. acquisitions. The genre channel has acquired the UK rights to The CW’s sci-fi action series Pandora, TVWise has learned. The show’s first season will premiere on Thursday May 21st at 9pm.

Pandora is set in the year 2199 and centers on a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction.

The drama series, which was created by Mark A. Altman, is produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television and stars Priscilla Quintana (Polaroid, Traffik), Oliver Dench (Technology), Raechelle Banno (Home And Away), John Harlan Kim (The Librarians), Ben Radcliffe (Random), Banita Sandhu (October), Martin Bobb-Semple (Free Rein) and Noah Huntley (Free Rein). The executive producers are Mark A. Altman, Steve Kriozere, Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin and Chris Philip.

Check out the trailer for Pandora below: