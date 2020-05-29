Syfy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Spides’

Spides will receive its UK premiere on Syfy UK on Tuesday June 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Spides is set in modern day Berlin and follows Nora, a young woman who wakes from a coma without any memory of her previous life after taking a mysterious drug; local police detective David Leonhart and his partner Nique Navar are hunting down that drug in relation to dozens of missing teens. When Nora sets out to discover what happened to her, she begins to unravel a conspiracy of aliens who are using a synthetic drug to infiltrate humans to use as host bodies.

The more truth Nora uncovers, the more of her own dark secret is revealed: she is the key to the invasion she is fighting. The drama series is produced by Katapult Filmproduktion and Red Sun Films and stars Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones), Falk Hentschel (Legends of Tomorrow, Marvels Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Florence Kasumba (Avengers, Black Panther), Damian Hardung (Name Of The Rose), Désirée Nosbusch (Bad Banks), Susanne Wuest (Perfume), Aleksandar Jovanovic (Tatort, Dr Who), Branko Tomovic (Homeland, 24), Kimberly Leemans (The Walking Dead, Nashville). In additional to serving as international distributor, Palatin Media is a co-producer. Syfy UK acquired Spides back in 2018.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.