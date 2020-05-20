Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Season 6

The sixth and final season of How To Get Away With Murder will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday June 4th at 10pm, it has been announced.

From Shonda Rhimes and Peter Nowalk, How To Get Away With Murder is described as a sexy, suspense-driven legal thriller about a group of ambitious law students and their brilliant, mysterious criminal defense professor who become entangled in a murder plot that will rock the entire university and change the course of their lives. The drama series is produced by ABC Studios and stars Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora. Rome Flynn and Amirah Vann.

In the opening episode of the show’s final season, titled Say Goodbye, Annalise struggles with the personal toll that Laurel and Christopher’s disappearance has taken on everyone. Meanwhile, the remaining Keating 4, Oliver, Frank and Bonnie disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel’s disappearance. Tegan handles the aftermath of Emmett’s apparent poisoning, and Gabriel wants to take his budding relationship with Michaela to the next level. Marsha Stephanie Blake and Christopher Darga guest star.

