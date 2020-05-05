Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘9-1-1’ Season 3

The third season of 9-1-1 will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Tuesday May 19th at 9pm, it has been announced.

9-1-1 follows the lives and careers of first responders—the people who put their lives on the line to save others. The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah and Marcanthonee Jon Reis.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Kids Today, Athena enlists the 118’s help when a teenager speeds out of control on the freeway. Meanwhile, a routine traffic stop uncovers a shocking kidnapping and Buck struggles with his recovery. Traci Thoms, Gavin McHugh, Bryan Safi, Christopher Cousins and Nolan Bateman guest star.

