Sky Studios Takes Minority Stake In Longboat Pictures

Sky Studios has taken a minority stake in Longboat Pictures, the indie specialising in scripted content that was launched last year by former ITV Senior Drama Commissioner Victoria Fea and LA-based director-producer Julie Anne Robinson.

Under the deal, Longboat will work closely with Sky Studios to develop content for distribution on the Sky platforms and other networks. The investment will allow the indie to expand their creative team and further support their ambition to become the leading force in European content production and a growing presence in the scripted drama space.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership between Longboat and Sky Studios”, commented Cameron Roach, Sky’s Director of Drama. “Victoria and Julie Anne are incredibly well respected programme makers internationally and have exceptional writer relationships. Their editorial sensibility and their ambition to evolve ambitious, entertaining scripted shows, chimes very much with our outlook at Sky Studios.”

“Longboat Pictures has a wealth of expertise and experience in the drama field, both in the UK and U.S.”, said Gary Davey, CEO of Sky Studios. “We’re excited to be joining forces with them in this new partnership and bringing viewers world-class, engaging shows.”

While Julie Anne Robinson and Victoria Fea, co-founders of Longboat Pictures, added: “We are very happy to be collaborating with Sky Studios at such an exciting time in their development. The world needs entertaining stories more than ever at the moment, and we are looking forward to creating them in our new partnership.”