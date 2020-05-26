Sky One Sets Premiere Date For ‘In The Long Run’ Season 3

The third season of In The Long Run will premiere on Sky One and NOW TV on Wednesday July 22nd (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Loosely based on Idris Elba’s childhood, In The Long Run is set in 1985 and follows the Easmon family. Amid the tower blocks and shell suits, life for Walter and Agnes Easmon is all about quiet routine. They arrived from Sierra Leone 13 years ago and are happy earning enough to pay the bills with a bit left over to send back home. But when Walter’s brother Valentine arrives to the UK, his energy and lust for life changes everything. The comedy series is produced by Green Door and Sprout Pictures and stars Idris Elba, Bill Bailey, Madeline Appiah, Kellie Shirley, Sammy Kamara, Mattie Boys and Jimmy Akingbola.

The show’s third season, sees the welcome arrival of Walter’s mum from Sierra Leone with Walter desperate to impress. Bagpipes has a near death experience that makes him question the meaning of life. Valentine finally finds love and Kirsty sets up her own catering business all while Agnes gets suspicious as some developers start taking an interest in the Eastbridge Estate, threatening the very existence of the community. “Our chests are puffed out with pride for the return of Idris Elba’s award-winning In The Long Run”, said Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy for Sky Studios. “Chapter 3 has more LoLs than ever and as we’ve come to expect, is shot through with family, community and togetherness.”

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.