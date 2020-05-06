Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Betty’

HBO’s comedy series Betty will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy and NOW TV on Tuesday June 9th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Betty follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City. The comedy series, which is based on Crystal Moselle’s feature film Skate Kitchen, stars Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg.

