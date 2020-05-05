Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘I Know This Much Is True’

I Know This Much Is True will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday May 11th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the Wally Lamb’s book of the same name, I Know This Much Is True follows identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey and their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness. The series, set in the fictional town of Three Rivers, Connecticut, shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages in their lives, beginning in their present in the early 1990s with both brothers approaching middle-age, filled in with Dominick’s flashbacks to their young adulthood and childhood.

The limited series, which was penned and directed by Derek Cianfrance, is produced by FilmNation Entertainment and stars Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn. The executive producers are Derek Cianfrance, Ben Browning & Glen Basner for FilmNation Entertainment, Mark Ruffalo for Willi Hill Productions, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Wally Lamb and Anya Epstein.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.