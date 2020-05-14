Netflix UK Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘Snowpiercer’

Netflix UK has released the trailer and key art for Snowpiercer, which is set to premiere on Monday May 25th.

Based on the graphic novel series and feature film of the same name, Snowpiercer is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptatio.

The drama series, which has already been renewed for a second season, is produced by Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment and stars Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper’s Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).

Check out the trailer and key art below: