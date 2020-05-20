Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Sinner’ Season 3

UPDATE, May 20th: Netflix UK has now announced that the third season of The Sinner will premiere on the streaming service on Friday June 19th.

UPDATE, March 6th: Despite Netflix UK previously setting a March 6th launch date, the show’s third season has not dropped as expected. It is not immediately clear why. We’ll update when we hear more.

PREVIOUS, March 5th: The third season of The Sinner will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Friday March 6th, it has been announced.

The Sinner is an anthology series that follows Detective Harry Ambrose as he tackles a new case each season. The drama series, which is based on the novel by Petra Hammesfahr, is produced by Universal Content Productions and stars Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer and Chris Messina.

The show’s third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career. The executive producers are Derek Simonds, Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, Willie Reale and Adam Bernstein. USA Network has yet to renew the series for a fourth season.

