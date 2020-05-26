NENT Studios UK Takes International Rights To ‘The Dead Lands’

NENT Studios UK (formerly known as DRG) has acquired international distribution rights to fantasy series The Dead Lands. NENT picked up the rights in a deal with GFC Films, who recently clawed them back following the collapse of Kew Media Distribution.

The Dead Lands is set in a mythical Aoteoroa-New Zealand, in a time before time and tells the story of Waka Nuku Rau (Te Kohe Tuhaka, ‘6 Days, ‘The New Legends of Monkey’), a dishonoured warrior who dies, but whose ancestors in the afterlife send him back to the world to find redemption and honour.

The series, which is not directly connected to the film of the same name and is instead an expansion of the world depicted in said film, is produced by GFC Films and stars Te Kohe Tuhaka (The New Legends Of Monkey), newcomer Darneen Christian, Vicky Haughton (King Kong), Calvin Tuteao (Top Of The Lake) and Kirk Torrance (Filthy Rich). It was co-created by Glenn Standring and Matthew Metcalfe.

“The Dead Lands is a unique new series, combining brilliant action-adventure and mythical Maori culture with stunning locations and more than a touch of humour”, said Dave Clarke, Executive Vice-President of Content for NENT Studios UK. “It presents a totally fresh take on the popular ‘undead’ and ‘quest’ genres and, judging by its initial reviews, is destined to be an international hit, especially with young adult audiences. We are delighted to have acquired the rights and are excited to start talking to broadcasters and platforms worldwide.”