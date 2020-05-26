More4 Acquires CBC’s ‘Coroner’ In Deal With Cineflix Rights

Channel 4 has closed a deal with Cineflix Rights to acquire the first two seasons of CBC’s drama series Coroner for their digi-net More4. This marks the second UK deal for the show. Universal TV originally acquired the series back in 2018, but after that channel was shuttered earlier this year the fate of Coroner on this side of the pond remained something of an open question.

Cineflix’s deal with Channel 4 was brokered by Sandra Piha, Cineflix Rights’ Senior Vice-President of Sales, Pan-Regional, UK, Eire, and Scandinavia. “We are delighted to be announcing another high-profile deal for Coroner, this time with Channel 4, and following hot on the heels of a US sale to The CW Network”, said Peter Emerson, President of Cineflix Media. “These deals, together with the official CBC greenlight for Season 3, are a testament to how the fantastic creative team and cast have delivered an enduring hit series for Canadian and global viewers.”

Coroner follows Jenny Cooper, a newly appointed coroner investigating suspicious deaths in Toronto. Jenny is a brave, determined yet vulnerable coroner, former ER doctor, and recently widowed mother, driven by an intense desire for the truth. She loves her son more than life itself and strives to support him while also trying to take care of herself. The passing of Jenny’s beloved husband has unlocked a primal connection to death, tied to a secret in her past that is only now coming to the surface.

The drama series, which is inspired by the best-selling series of books by M. R. Hall, is produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios and stars Serinda Swan (Ballers), Roger Cross (The X-Files), Éric Bruneau (Blue Moon), Ehren Kassam (DeGrassi: Next Class), Tamara Podemski (Rabbit Fall), Alli Chung (UnReal), Lovell Adams-Gray (Second Jen) and Saad Siddiqui (Madame Secretary). Series creator Morwyn Brebner is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Adrienne Mitchell, Jonas Prupas, Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock.