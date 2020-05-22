FX Renews ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ For Third Season

FX has handed out a third season renewal to vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows. The show’s second season is currently airing on the network on Wednesday nights. BBC Two has yet to set a UK premiere date.

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows”, said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Entertainment. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

What We Do In The Shadows is a mockumentary following the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. In Staten Island. The series, which is based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, is produced by FX Productions and stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch. The executive producers are Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and Stefani Robinson.