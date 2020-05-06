FOX UK Acquires UK Rights To ‘APB’, Sets June Premiere

Close to three years after it was cancelled, APB is finally crossing the pond. FOX UK has secured the UK rights to the short-lived cop drama after striking a deal with international distributor Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. The series will premiere on FOX UK on Wednesday June 24th at 9pm.

APB tells the story of billionaire engineer Gideon Reeves, who, after his best friend is murdered in a botched attempted robbery, and the killer remains at large, demands justice. Putting up millions of dollars of his own money, he makes an unprecedented deal to take over the troubled 13th District of the Chicago PD – and reboot it as a private police force: better, faster and smarter than anything seen before.

With Gideon himself having created the department’s cutting-edge technology, this eccentric yet brilliant outsider challenges the city’s police force to rethink everything about the way they fight crime. The drama series, which is inspired by the New York Times Magazine article Who Runs The Streets Of New Orleans, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Justin Kirk, Natalie Martinez, Taylor Handley, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Stasey, Tamberla Perry and Nestor Serrano.

This marks the second acquisition for FOX UK this year. The broadcaster also recently struck a deal with Disney Media Distribution for UK rights to ABC’s sci-fi series Emergence. It worth noting that following the Fox-Disney buy out, FOX UK, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution and Disney Media Distribution are all sister companies. At FOX UK, APB joins a slate of first run acquisitions that includes Emergence, NCIS, The Walking Dead, NCIS: New Orleans, The Orville and American Dad.

Check out Fox’s original trailer for APB below: