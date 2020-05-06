FOX Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘American Dad’ Season 16

The sixteenth season of American Dad will receive its UK premiere on FOX UK on Tuesday May 26th at 9pm, it has been announced.

American Dad follows Stan Smith, a CIA agent in Virginia, whose main objective in life is national security. His family members, as well as a talking goldfish and a space alien who likes to play dress-up, keep Stan busy while he tries to prevent terrorist activity in the United States.

The 20th Century Fox Television produced series features the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Rachael MacFarlane, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker. In the opening episode of the show’s sixteenth season, titled 100 Years A Solid Fool, while running an errand in Little Columbia, Stan is confronted by his hidden past.

