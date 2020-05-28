BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 2

The second season of What We Do In The Shadows will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Thursday June 11th at 10pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

What We Do In The Shadows is a mockumentary following the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. In Staten Island. The series, which is based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, is produced by FX Productions and stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.

In the show’s second season, the vampires try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?

