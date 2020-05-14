BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Mayans MC’ Season 2

The second season of FX’s Sons Of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Sunday May 24th at 10:55pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Mayans MC is the next chapter in the Sons of Anarchy saga and is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.

The drama series, which has already been renewed by FX for a third season, is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions and stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino. Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Rocco Vargas, Maurice Compte, Gino Vento, Tony Plana and Ada Maris. Mayans MC was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.