BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Cardinal’ Season 4

The fourth and final season of Cardinal will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday June 3rd at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Cardinal is set in the town of Algonquin Bay in Northern Canada and follows detectives John Cardinal and Lise Delorme as they investigate major crimes and unearth the darker side of their picturesque community. The drama series, which is based on the series of Cardinal novels by Giles Blunt, is produced by Sienna Films and eOne in association with Bell Media’s CTV.

The cast includes Billy Campbell, Karine Vanasse, Glen Gould, Kristen Thomson and Alanna Bale. The show’s fourth and final season sees a seemingly mundane missing-persons case turn into a spree of nightmarish murders. The ensuing investigation pushes Cardinal and Delorme to their limits as detectives and partners, forcing them to face what their future holds.

