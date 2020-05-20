BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘The First Team’

The First Team will premiere on BBC Two on Thursday May 28th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

From The Inbetweeners‘ Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, The First Team follows the off-the-pitch misadventures of three young football players as they find themselves struggling with their mercurial Italian manager Cesare, the team’s eccentric American Chairman, resident hard-man Petey Brooks and ineffectual coach Chris Booth.

The comedy series is produced by Fudge Park and stars Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, Jack McMullen, Jake Short, Paulo Sassenelli, Will Arnett, Theo Barklem Biggs, Chris Geere, Tamla Kari, Vadhir Derbez, Phil Wang, Neil Fitzmaurice and Yetunde Oduwole. Roseanne and The Conners producer Tom Werner executive produces alongside Caroline Leddy. Sam Pinnell is the series producer.

