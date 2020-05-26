BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Other One’

The Other One will premiere on BBC One on Friday June 5th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Other One is a narrative comedy about a girl called Catherine Walcott. And another girl called Catherine Walcott. Sisters who had no idea the other existed until their father drops dead.

The comedy series, which was created by Holly Walsh and Pippa Brown, is produced by Tiger Aspect and stars Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley), Rebecca Front (The Thick Of It, War And Peace), Ellie White (Inside No 9, The Windsors), Lauren Socha (Misfits, Catastrophe) and Amit Shah (Hospital People, Stag, W1A).

