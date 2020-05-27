BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Sitting In Limbo’

BBC One’s Windrush drama Sitting In Limbo will premiere on Monday June 8th at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

Sitting In Limbo tells the story of Anthony, who, after living in the UK since he was 8 years old, decides to visit his elderly mother in Jamaica. He has never held, or needed, a passport before and while filling out the paperwork at the Passport Office he is stunned to discover that there is no record of him as a British Citizen – despite having lived in the country since 1965. With the onus on him to prove his British status to the Immigration Office, Anthony finds himself stuck in limbo, forced to leave his job and unable to claim benefits. In the early hours of a Sunday morning, Anthony is forcibly removed from his home and detained as an illegal immigrant. The devastation that ensues puts Anthony at the centre of what has now become known as the Windrush scandal.

The one-off drama, which was penned by Stephen S. Thompson and is based on the true story of his brother Anthony Bryan, is produced by Left Bank Pictures and stars Patrick Robinson, Nadine Marshall, Pippa Bennett Warner, CJ Beckford, Corinne Skinner Carter, Andrew Dennis, Jay Simpson, Jane Wood, Joy Richardson, Elliot Edusah, Simon Lenagan, Tim Preece, Paul Bridle, Michael Workeye, Zachary Hart, Ian Drysdale, Leo Wringer, James Woolley, Clara Oneyemere, Eddie Osei, Sarah Woodward, Steve Edwin, Suzanne Packer, Florisa Kamara and Taija Bryan. Pier Wilkie is the producer, while Stella Corradi is directing. The executive producers are Mona Qureshi for the BBC and for Lila Rawlings and Andy Harries for Left Bank Pictures.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.