BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘I May Destroy You’

I May Destroy You (formerly known as January 22nd) will premiere on BBC One on Monday June 8th at 10:45pm, it has been announced.

I May Destroy You explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in our modern landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation. Following triumph from a piece of writing that garnered internet acclaim, Arabella Essiuedu – easily distracted, non-committal and carefree – finds herself feted as the ‘voice of her generation,’ with an agent, a book commission and a helluva lot of pressure.

After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess everything: her career, her friends, even her family. As Arabella struggles to come to terms with what has happened, she begins a journey of self-discovery. The drama series, which was created by Michaela Coel and is set up as a co-production between the BBC and HBO, is being produced by Various Artists Ltd and FALKNA Productions and stars Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter and Samson Ajewole. Sam Miller and Michaela Coel are the directors.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.