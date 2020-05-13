BBC One Reteams With Steven Knight & FX For Charles Dickens Adaptation ‘Great Expectations’

After the success of last year’s A Christmas Carol, the BBC is re-teaming with FX and Steven Knight for another Dickens drama. BBC One and FX have ordered a six episode limited series adaptation of Great Expectations.

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip. Dickens first released it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860 before it was subsequently published as a novel.

Steven Knight is penning the series, which is being producer by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker. The executive producers are Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi.

“Great Expectations is the second in Steven Knight’s series of Dickens adaptations and the perfect choice given its timely and personal narrative”, said Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Director of Content, who commissioned the adaptation alongside the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger. “His original take on one of Britain’s most loved classics will make it must see drama for a whole new generation.”

“Adapting Dickens’ work is a delight. I chose ‘Great Expectations’ as the next work to bring to the screen not just because of the timeless characters, but also because of the very timely story”, Steven Knight said in a statement. “A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first person narrative. As the son of a Blacksmith myself, Pip’s journey from the forge into society is a very special one to me.”

While Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, said "FX is honored to begin the next chapter of collaboration with Steven Knight, Ridley Scott, Tom Hardy and their teams as they reunite for this modern adaption of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. Their inaugural Dickens adaptation, A Christmas Carol, was a great success both creatively and commercially. We want to thank our partners at the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker for their support and can't wait to get to work on this project."